Pounds of nails found after someone burned pallets at Walton Lake Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Wednesday, December 21st 2022

The Ochoco National Forest is reminding people who burn up their pallets to clean up the nails left behind.

The Forest Service posted on Facebook photos of a large pile of nails.

“Unfortunately, the Field Rangers spent 30 minutes with a rake and a metal detector cleaning up several pounds of nails after the people who burned these in the middle of Walton Lake Sno-Park lot left them,” the Forest posted. “There was also a green ponderosa pine that was cut in the process which is not allowed.”

The Forest Service is using this as a reminder to leave the forest as you found it. That includes making sure any fires you set are fully out before you leave.

