Pounds of nails found after someone burned pallets at Walton Lake Sno-Park

The Ochoco National Forest is reminding people who burn up their pallets to clean up the nails left behind.
The Forest Service posted on Facebook photos of a large pile of nails.
“Unfortunately, the Field Rangers spent 30 minutes with a rake and a metal detector cleaning up several pounds of nails after the people who burned these in the middle of Walton Lake Sno-Park lot left them,” the Forest posted. “There was also a green ponderosa pine that was cut in the process which is not allowed.”
The Forest Service is using this as a reminder to leave the forest as you found it. That includes making sure any fires you set are fully out before you leave.
