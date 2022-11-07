162,000 exercise bicycles recalled for loose, detaching pedals; 75 injured

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Myx is recalling about 162,000 of its exercise bicycles because of hundreds of reports of the pedals loosening or falling off, including 75 reports of injuries.

Here are the details from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Name of Product: MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus Connected Exercise Bicycles

Hazard: The pedals can loosen and/or detach when not properly tightened at installation, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Recall Date: November 03, 2022

Units: About 162,000

Consumer Contact: Myx toll-free at 855-898-1275 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.myxfitness.com/pages/cpsc or www.myxfitness.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Description:

This recall involves all MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus connected exercise bicycles. The black or white stationary bikes measure 55 inches long, 21 inches wide and 47 inches high. They have a 21.5-inch swiveling touchscreen, pedals with clips and straps, and adjustable handlebars and seat. Myx is printed on the side of the bicycles.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes until the pedals are properly tightened per the instructions that Myx is providing consumers via email. Consumers should contact Myx to schedule a free, in-home repair if their bike’s pedals have previously detached and have not already been repaired by Myx. Instructions are also available at https://www.myxfitness.com/pages/cpsc. Myx is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Myx has received 864 reports of the pedals loosening or detaching, including 75 reports of injuries resulting in bruises and cuts.

Sold At: Online at www.MyxFitness.com and www.amazon.com from November 2019 through July 2022 for about $1,400 for the MYX I and MYX II bikes, and for about $1,600 for the MYX II Plus bike package.

Importer(s): Myx Fitness LLC, dba Myx and Myxfitness, of El Segundo, California

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 23-708