▶️ My Morning Jacket cancels Bend show due to poor air quality

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

My Morning Jacket has cancelled their Bend show due to poor air quality.

The show was planned for Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Hayden Homes says all tickets for the show will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Below is a statement from the band on the cancellation:

“Friends in Bend – We are so sorry to have to cancel tonight’s show due to the unhealthy air quality caused by wildfires in the area. This decision was not made lightly and we used the best possible information we have available at the present time out of concern for the safety of our fans and crew. Tickets for this show will be refunded. We are sending our support and appreciation to the firefighting teams that are working to control these fires. Please stay safe. We hope to return to Bend very soon.”

