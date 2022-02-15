My Morning Jacket, Bonnie Raitt added to Hayden Homes Amphitheater lineup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

My Morning Jacket and Bonnie Raitt have been added to the growing list of shows this year at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

My Morning Jacket brings their distinct fusion of rock, country and psychedelia back to town with special guest Joy Oladokun Friday, Aug. 12.

Online presale:

Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Password: LOCAL

General on sale:

Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. online or

in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Monday, Aug. 22 blues powerhouse Bonnie Raitt returns to share her soulful vocals and guitar prowess with special guest rhythm and blues mogul Mavis Staples.

The venue now has 16 shows on the books already including Jack Johnson, Foo Fighters, Tenacious D and Kenny Chesney.