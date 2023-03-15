My Morning Jacket coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Add My Morning Jacket to the summer lineup at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend this summer.

The August 16 stop in the High Desert will be part of the group’s new North American tour.

The online ticket presale is March 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. You need to sign up for the amphitheater’s concert alerts to get the presale code.

The general onsale is March 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Here is more from Hayden Homes Amphitheater:

My Morning Jacket’s distinct and recognizable sound is deeply inspired by rock and country and includes psychedelic and experimental sounds rooted in their southern origin of Louisville Kentucky.

Singer-songwriter Jim James created the group as a way to use the acoustic songs his other band, Month of Sundays, didn’t play. In 1999, My Morning Jacket released their debut album, “The Tennessee Fire,” and since then have been hailed as the heroes of alt-county with their eclectic sound. Their 2015 album release, “The Waterfall,” debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and sold 33,000 copies the first week. In December of the same year, the album was nominated for the GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Music Album. In July 2020, the group released their follow-up album, “The Waterfall II.”