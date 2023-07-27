High-flying tricks and stunts return to Prineville for the MX13 Jump Show

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Get ready for high-flying tricks, stunts, and more coming to Prineville.

The MX13 Jump Show returns to Wild Ride Brewing Thursday, July 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event acts as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Ochocos, and is free for everyone to attend.

Along with the jump show, the event will host vendors, food trucks and a DJ.

Last year was the first time the event was hosted in Prineville, and Wild Ride Brewing has been the host both times. For the six years before, the event was held in Redmond.

