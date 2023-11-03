Museum at Warm Springs to hold ‘Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit’ reception

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In honor of its 30th anniversary, The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a public opening for the “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Museum, located at 2189 Highway 26, Warm Springs.

The exhibit will open January 13. The Museum says it showcases the “immense talent and artistic excellence of Warm Springs adult and youth Tribal members.” The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith.

Selected artworks will be available for sale with a 20% commission going toward The Museum.

