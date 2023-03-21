▶️ Museum at Warm Springs opening ‘Eye for the Rez’ photo exhibit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new exhibition is opening at The Museum at Warm Springs to celebrate its 30-year anniversary.

“An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” will be open April 6 – May 27.

The museum says Heath was born in Madras and grew up in the Simnasho area. He is the nephew of Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath.

After a solo exhibit at the museum in 2016, Heath he has become known for his portraits, nature and wildlife photography.

