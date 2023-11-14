▶️ Museum at Warm Springs closing for 7 weeks for HVAC replacement

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Museum at Warm Springs announced it will be closed for more than seven weeks starting in mid-December to install a new Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning system. The closure is set to begin on Dec. 18 and will end on July 31, 2024. The museum will reopen on Feb. 1.

Here is more from the museum announcement:

“A new HVAC system has long been needed for The Museum; and we are grateful for the generosity of our funders, including the U.S. Congress/National Park Service, The Roundhouse Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation, Portland General Electric Foundation, Spirit Mountain Community Fund and Oregon Cultural Trust for helping us make this monumental and expensive job possible,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody.

“The Museum must be closed during the installation because it will simply be too cold for the public as the doors need to be left open and workers will be coming and going,” said Woody. “However, our staff will still be working during this time so Warm Springs Tribal members who need to purchase ceremonial items from The Museum’s Gift Shop during the closure will still be able to do that.”

“We appreciate the public’s understanding our need to make The Museum warm and to protect our precious collections as well as our visitors,” said Woody, noting that there may be a need to close The Museum for another period of time after the initial six-week period closure due to potential uncertainty of equipment supply chains.

The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” currently on view, will be extended through Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Upcoming Museum Closures in November, December and January

Wednesday, Nov. 22 — Museum Closing at Noon

Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Holiday and Warm Springs Tribal Holiday

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 – Thursday, Jan. 31, 2024 — Museum Closed for Installation of New HVAC System