Three Central Oregon nonprofits receive huge grants for their causes.

The Murdock Charitable Trust announced the recipients of more than $26 million of summer grants. This includes the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, the Oregon Desert Land Trust and Redemption House Ministries in Prineville.

Habitat for Humanity says its share of the money will be used to build a new Re-Store location in Redmond.

“What I can tell you is the new Redmond store is will be a larger space than the restore that we closed in 2020. And so it’s designed with a customer in mind. So we have a really nice pathway for donations to be delivered and then beautiful parking ample space for the public to come and shop,” said Mellissa Kamanya with Bend-Redmond Habitat For Humanity.

You can see a rendering of the exterior of the new store below.

The Murdock Trust handed out 81 grants in total to nonprofits and organizations around the country.

