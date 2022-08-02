Murder charges dismissed in false-confession case

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against a Seattle man jailed for over two years after falsely confessing to strangling his girlfriend.

Leo Driver’s lawyers say he suffers from a severe mental illness and was clearly in a “deluded state” when he confessed to killing his girlfriend, Elisabeth Wright.

She had died of an apparent drug overdose over five years earlier.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Don Raz filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge after reviewing Driver’s statements to police and determining the state could not prove he killed Wright.

The judge dismissed Driver’s murder charge the next day and ordered his release from jail.