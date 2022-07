by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The first of several Munch and Music Events kicked off Thursday.

Munch and Music free is free in Bend.

It will continue every Thursday at Drake Park until mid-August.

Live bands include:

Deep Sea Diver (July 14)

Brothers Comatose (July 21)

Stone in Love (July 28)

Storm Large (Aug. 4)

Precious Byrd (Aug. 11)

Food trucks, venue stands, bouncy houses and more are all at Munch and Music, which starts at 5:30 p.m.