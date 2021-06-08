Munch & Music, Clear Summer Nights to bring live music back to Bend this summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Live music is making a big return to Central Oregon this summer and Central Oregon Daily News is excited to be a part of two big summer concert events.

The All Season RV and Marine Clear Summer Nights Concert Series presented by Northwest Brain and Spine at The Athletic Club of Bend kicks off with Keb’ Mo’ and Band on August 3rd.

General admission tickets go on sale Wednesday at Newport Ave. Market or online at newportavemarket.com/concerts

Meanwhile, Summit Health’s Munch and Music will be back this summer, kicking off on Thursday, July 8th.

Central Oregon Daily News is the exclusive media sponsor for both events so we’ll be there live for each event. Come on by and say hi.

We’ll have more details on Munch and Music’s acts as well as additional Clear Summer Nights performers in the coming days.