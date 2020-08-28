Multnomah, Hood River counties removed from COVID watch list

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah and Hood River counties have been removed from the COVID-19 Watch List.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that both counties have reduced the spread of the coronavirus successfully enough to be taken off the Watch List.

With their removal, six counties remain: Baker, Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow and Umatilla.

KOIN reports that counties are added to the Watch List when the virus is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace the spread to a specific source.