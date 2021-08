by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Multnomah County announces all employees will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The county employs around 6,000 people. Some exemptions will be granted, such as for medical or religious reasons.

The county said they will give employees a notice of layoff if they don’t provide proof of vaccine or an approved exemption by October 18 or six weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full approval for the vaccines — whichever is later.