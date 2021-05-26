Multnomah County meets governor’s vaccine goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in months, restaurants in Multnomah County — Oregon’s most populous county — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting county COVID-19 vaccination goals.

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that 18 counties will move to the “lower risk” level on Thursday.

This category allows the county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions — 50% capacity for indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces.

Earlier this month, Brown set statewide and county COVID-19 vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy.

Brown announced that counties would become eligible to move into the “lower risk” category when 65% of the area’s population, who are 16 or older, have received their first dose.