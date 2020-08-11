Multnomah County DA won’t act on low-level Portland protest arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The newly elected district attorney in Portland has announced a new policy that means that cases will be dismissed against dozens — and possibly several hundred — people arrested on lesser charges at the ongoing protests.

District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday the new policy recognizes the frustration over centuries of racial inequity being expressed by protesters and also recognizes the court’s need to conserve resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schmidt says there have been about 550 protest-related arrests since May 29 and only 133 of those are felonies.

Most misdemeanor arrests will be dismissed.