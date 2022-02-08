Multnomah Co. man sentenced for sex trafficking; brought victim to Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore.— A Multnomah County man was sentenced to federal prison Monday for transporting an adult victim from California to Oregon and selling access to her for sex, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Eddie Lewis West III, 37, was sentenced to 104 months in prison and a three years’ supervised release.

According to court documents and in-court testimony, West knowingly transported an adult victim across state lines, from California to Bend, with the intent of posting the victim on a dating website called Skip the Games for the sale of sexual services.

In April 2019, Bend Police saw the ad, set up an undercover meeting with West, and arrested him.

Upon further investigation, federal law enforcement authorities learned the victim felt trapped in an abusive relationship with West and feared for her safety, according to a release.

After West was arrested in September 2020 in a related assault case in Washington County Circuit Court, the victim felt safe enough to come forward and speak with authorities about West’s crimes.

On October 20, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a two-count indictment charging West with sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion and transportation of a person across state lines with the intent of having the person engage in prostitution.

On August 3, 2021, he pleaded guilty to the latter charge.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Tigard Police Department and Bend Police Department.

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight.

If you or someone you know is in danger, please call 911.

If you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential human trafficking situation, please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting 233733. Calls and texts are answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Human trafficking is a serious federal crime where individuals are compelled by force, fraud, or coercion to engage in commercial sex, labor, or domestic servitude against their will.

Traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause unimaginable harm.

In January 2022, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland launched a new national strategy to combat human trafficking that aims to prevent all forms of trafficking, prosecute trafficking cases, and support trafficking victims and survivors.