Multiple shots heard in Madras early Saturday; no injuries reported

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Multiple callers reported hearing shots from different times and locations in Madras in the early hours on Saturday.

After receiving the reports, Madras Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored an area in the southwest portion of town between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Officers found that no one had been injured, but one home did report property damage.

Madras Detectives are currently following up on the investigation.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is encouraged to contact Madras Detective Brent Schulke at (541) 475-2201.