Multiple fire resources on-site makes Pilot Butte fireworks show ‘low-risk’

by Central Oregon Daily News

With experts on hand, Bend Fire & Rescue says the annual Pilot Butte fireworks show is relatively low-risk, despite tinder-dry conditions all around.

Capt. Kurt Solomon tells Central Oregon Daily News with the help from the Department of Forestry and Bend Police there will be plenty of resources to put out any potential fires.

You’ve not doubt seen parts of the butte catch fire during the show in recent years.

As an extra layer of defense, crews will wet the butte shortly before the show begins around 10 p.m.

And with fireworks banned in town this year, there could even be regularly scheduled staff available to help if needed.

“We know what our call volume is typically on the 4th of July and what our daily staff is is just about covers that,” he said. “Any additional resources we have on the butte, we build those up so it doesn’t take away from our ability to respond to our normal call volume.”

The fire department says by following this year’s rules and not lighting your own fireworks, you’re making it easier for them to handle any fires that do start over the holiday weekend.