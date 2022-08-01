Multiple Central Oregon fires started with Sunday thunderstorms

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

At least 16 new fire “incidents” were started due to thunderstorms that moved through the region Sunday. The search is on for as many as nine others that have been reported.

Central Oregon Fire Information said late Sunday that the new fires include the Fly Creek Fire, a fire west of Cultus Lake and one south of Wickiup in the Deschutes National Forest. One was also reported near Wolf Mountain Lookout in the Ochoco National Forest.

Firefighters will look for nine more fires that were reported Sunday night, but have not yet been found as of 10:30 p.m.

Among the fires currently known about are:

Fly Creek Fire: Burning north of the Three Rivers Subdivision along the Metolious arm of Lake Billy Chinook. Estimated 25-30 acres burning in grass, brush and juniper.

Jefferson County Sheriff issued a Level 3 “GO NOW” fire evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds due to the Fly Creek Fire.

Potter Fire: At least 60 acres, burning on the Willamette National Forest, south of Potter Mountain, on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

Forebay 1 Fire: Approximately 4 acres just north of Lemolo 1 forebay in the Umpqua National Forest

Fire 237: ½ acre located northwest of Lemolo 1 forebay in the Umpqua National Forest