Multiple Bend food carts, coffee shops burglarized

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police received multiple reports of food carts and other restaurant and coffee businesses that were burglarized overnight on Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31. All of the burglaries were reported when employees arrived to open their locations on Thursday and Friday mornings.

The locations stolen from include:

Café Des Chutes on SE Scott Street

JJ Coffee Hut in the 20000 block of Cooley Road

Backporch Coffee Roasters in the 1000 block of SE 15 th Street

Street Toasty and Bigfoot Barbecue Co. in the Podski Food Cart Lot in the 500 block of NW Arizona Avenue

The Bob Bend food truck at Silver Moon Brewing on NW Greenwood Avenue

IndoDaddy food truck at Spider City Brewing, 1100 block of SE 9th Street

In addition, Bend Police took a report of burglaries at El Nava and Nosh Street Food carts and Industrial Joes Coffee, all located at or near Bevel Brewing on SE Armour Road. The suspects took money from the carts and broke doors and windows to enter the locations.

Among the items taken from the other locations were cash, cash registers, iPads, tablets and point-of-sale technology (Square). The incidents caused hundreds of dollars in damage to each of the businesses as well.

Bend Police are investigating these incidents and believe they were likely committed by the same suspect or suspects. Video surveillance images attached to this press release show a suspect and suspect vehicle in the Toasty, Backporch and Bevel Brewing-area burglaries. The suspect vehicle appears to be a BMW or Mazda Miata.

If you believe your business may have been a victim, please contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911. We are also asking neighboring businesses to please check any video surveillance you may have and share it with Bend Police.