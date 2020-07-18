Toddler found safe after a night alone in woods; lost while camping near Gilchrist

A 3-year-old boy was found safe and sound Saturday after he went missing while camping near Gilchrist the night before.

Multiple agencies searched for the boy, who Klamath County Sheriff’s Office PIO Brandon Fowler confirmed was safe at 1 p.m.

In a release earlier Saturday, Fowler said deputies and a search and rescue team were deployed to the area Friday night around 8:30. No additional details were provided about the location.

A family friend posted on Facebook, saying the missing boy was Nolan Erion of Keizer.



Saturday, crews from Deschutes, Jefferson, Lake, Jackson and Siskiyou counties joined the search on the ground while Oregon Air National Guard looked from above.

Oregon State Police and the Bureau of Land Management also mobilized in the area.

Search crews are using K9 teams and drones and are scouring the area on foot and horseback.