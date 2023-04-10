MTB, Kent’s Trail segments closed to remove hazardous fuels

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest announced Sunday that that parts of MTB Trail and Kent’s Trail are closed so crews can remove small diameter trees in an effort to reduce hazardous fuels near Bend.

MTB Trail will be closed from the junction with Ben’s Trail south to the junction with Kent’s Trail.

Kent’s Trail is currently closed from its western junction with KGB west to it’s junction with Phil’s. An additional segment will be closed between the junction with KGB Tie and the junction with MTB Trail.

Here is the current list of trail closures in the Greater West Bend Area:

Closed Description Timeframe Map Ben’s Trail Ben’s Trail is closed from its junction with KGB west to its junction with Forest Road 300 at EXT/Phil’s Whoops. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map Forest Service Road 350 Forest Service Road 350 is closed from the junction with Forest Service Road 290 east to the junction with Forest Service Road 4610. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map Forest Service Road 900 Portions of Forest Service Road 900 are closed. See map for details. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map Kent’s Trail Kent’s Trail is closed from its western junction with KGB west to it’s junction with Phil’s. (Effective 4/10/23) The segment between the junction with KGB Tie and the junction with MTB Trail is also closed. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map KGB Trail KGB Trail is closed from its junction with Ben’s south to its Junction with Kent’s. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map Mrazek Trail Mrazek Trail is closed between the trailhead west to the junction with the Tumalo Creek Trail. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map MTB Trail (Effective 4/10/23) MTB Trail is closed from the junction with Ben’s Trail south to the junction with Kent’s Trail. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map Phil’s Trail Phil’s Trail is closed between Forest Road 300 and Forest Road 4610. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map Phil’s Trailhead Skills Area Phil’s Trailhead Skills Area and pump track will temporarily close to allow for maintenance activities. The closure goes into effect Monday, April 10, and is expected to last for a couple of weeks. The length of the closure will be dependent on weather conditions, snow melt and pace of work. The closure will be in place for public safety as maintenance work will include the use of heavy machinery. Closed 7 days a week See Map Skyliners Road (North Side) An area closure is in place for a section of general forest area on the north side of Skyliners Road. See the map for specific location details. Closed 7 days a week See Map Tumalo 2 Trail (Hiker Only) Tumalo 2 Trail is closed near where Forest Service Road 4606 crosses Tumalo Creek north to the junction with Mrazek. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map Voodoo Trail Voodoo Trail is closed from its junction with Ben’s south to its junction with Forest Road 4610. Closed Monday 12 a.m. to Friday 3 p.m. See Map

West Bend Vegetation Management Project

We are restoring 26,000 acres of forest adjacent to the City of Bend to improve forest health, create a diversity of plant and wildlife habitat and to protect our communities and quality of life.

Historically in Central Oregon small wildfires or insect infestations occurred creating a forested of different aged trees, underbrush, and openings, which allowed a diversity of wildlife and plants to flourish and kept forests resilient to large scale disturbances. The West Bend Vegetation Management Project’s goal is to restore a more resilient and healthy forest. For additional information go to www.deschutescollaborativeforest.org.

Lex Project Area

The Lex Project area is within the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project area landscape in which the Forest Service is restoring 11,900 acres of forest west of the City of Bend to improve forest health. Stand resiliency to fire, insect and disease can help create a diversity of plant and wildlife habitat and protect our communities and quality of life.