Mt. Bachelor suspends operations due to heavy rain

Monday, December 4th 2023

Just a couple days after it opened for the season, Mt. Bachelor ski area shut down operations due to heavy rainfall in the forecast.

The resort opened on Saturday morning. But on Sunday night, Mt. Bachelor announced operations would be suspended through at least Tuesday.

“Heavy rainfall continued throughout the night and is in the forecast through Wednesday morning,” Mt. Bachelor said in a Monday morning update on its website. “In order to preserve our snowpack for the season ahead, we will be limiting all disturbances on the snow surface and suspending operations through Tuesday. We will assess conditions daily with the goal of reopening on Wednesday morning if possible. 

Guests with bookings for Monday and Tuesday will be automatically refunded.

