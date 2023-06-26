▶️ Jury: Mt. Bachelor not liable in wrongful death suit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County jury determined that Mt. Bachelor is cleared of negligence following the death of a snowboarder in a tree well in 2018.

The suit alleged Mt. Bachelor did not monitor or avert the risks tree wells pose to skiers and riders following heavy snowfall.

Another suit brought by the father of a different death, Nicole Panet-Raymond, who also died in a tree well the same day, is still pending.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor sued for $30 million after 2 deaths

Following the ruling, John Merriman, President and General Manager of Mt. Bachelor, released a statement.

“The entire team at Mt. Bachelor continues to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Braun. Skiing and snowboarding at Mt. Bachelor connects our community to the natural environment in which we live, but also presents inherent risks to those who partake,” Merriman said.

“We will continue to educate skiers, snowboarders, mountain bikers, and other people that recreate outside about the inherent risks of outdoor recreation. We hope that our training and educational resources can help our guests enjoy our mountain and experience its natural environment in a safe and responsible manner.”