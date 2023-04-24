Mt. Bachelor moves to spring hours; 3 lifts to close next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the temperatures warming up — finally, Mt. Bachelor says it has moved to its spring skiing schedule.

From now through the expected end of the season on May 28, the lifts will be operating from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. daily.

Mt. Bachelor also says this is the final week to use the Cloudchaser, Skyliner, and Northwest lifts for the season.

The Pine Marten, Sunrise, and Summit will remain in operation from May 1 – 28, depending on the conditions.

Visitors should go to the West Village. The Sunrise Lodge and parking lot are now closed for the season.

Mt. Bachelor previously announced it was going to close Skyliner on May 1 to make way for a new 6-chair lift that it hopes to have ready for next season.