▶️ The Great Outdoors: Free snowshoe tours at Mt. Bachelor

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

There are lots of things to like about going snowshoeing with a U.S. Forest Service ranger at Mt. Bachelor.

For starters, it’s free. Snowshoes are provided and no previous experience is required. All you need to bring are warm boots, winter clothes and an open mind.

The 90 minute-guided tour is full of surprises about the winter ecology of Mt. Bachelor. You’ll learn how to measure water content of snow and how long it takes for snowmelt to percolate from the mountains into Bend’s drinking water. You’ll also learn about the wildlife that live there and more.

Snowshoe dates in 2024 are Jan. 6–March 17 (Weekends only) and March 23–31 (Daily). Register at this link.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Adaptive winter sports

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Ice fishing in Klamath County