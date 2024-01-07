▶️Mt. Bachelor got some much needed snow over the weekend with more on the way

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor finally got some much needed snow with more on the way heading into next week.

Heavy snowfall is in the forecast for most of the next week, with multiple feet of cold, dry snow headed our way.

Outback Express opened for the season Saturday morning. That brings the open terrain at Mt. Bachelor to 10 out of 12 open lifts and over 80 open trails, said Director of Marketing & Communications Lauren Burke in a “powder alert” Saturday afternoon.

With intermittent snow the last seven days, Mt. Bachelor picked up about a foot of snow during the week.

After a bluebird day on Friday, heavy snowfall moved in that night accumulating 6-8 inches of snow and the wintery conditions continued through the weekend.

Burke said, on Saturday, “Base depth sits around 40 inches and is expected to grow significantly throughout the week.”

Mt. Bachelor will continue to expand terrain as snowfall and conditions permit.

