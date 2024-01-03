▶️ ‘At least a foot’ needed this week to open Outback lift at Mt. Bachelor

by Peyton Thomas

Major snow in the forecast could help open more terrain at Mt. Bachelor. That’s good news for many hitting the slopes this week, anxious to ski or ride the first proper powder day of the season.

“I’m looking forward to when I fall in the powder it doesn’t hurt,” one snowboarder at Bachelor said.

Two systems this week could bring significant accumulation before the weekend.

“We have a series of storms in the next week that are really going to help us out,” said Betsy Norsen, mountain operations senior manager at Mt. Bachelor. “We really need at least a foot or more to be able to open the Outback area.”

RELATED: Lack of mountain snow affecting Central Oregon sport shops

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor’s full moon Luminaria nordic event lights up trails

The mountain says the lower elevation has kept the Outback and Northwest side of the hill closed so far this season.

“We’re out there prepping the terrain, we’re getting the lift spinning and we’re hopeful after this series of storms with conditions permitting, we’ll be able to open,” she said.

It’s been a rough year so far with a very low snowpack, well below average for this point in the season.

Mt. Bachelor has kept conditions very skiable under the circumstances.

“We’ve been doing a bunch of snow farming in the beginning of the season,” Norsen said. “Pulling snow out of our parking lots to pad the base area. We’ve been snowmaking, we’ve been patching, finding areas on the hill where we can farm some snow and patch some of the problem areas.”

“Our grooming team has really been outstanding to keep us skiing and riding throughout this holiday period,” she said.

The latest forecast now puts the mountain in prep mode.

“We’re ready for it, we want the snow to come,” Norsen said. “We want to be a fully operational resort. So there’s a lot of excitement and be nice to get a lot of our locals up here that decided to skip the holidays and come up and ski with us.”

That leaves the rest of us to hoping, dancing, doing whatever it takes, to get that big dumping of snow.