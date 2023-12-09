▶️ Mt. Bachelor re-opens to large crowds with stronger base, softer snow

by Peyton Thomas

To the delight of many skiers and snowboarders, Mt. Bachelor is once again open, and they hope to stay open this time for the season.

“It’s something I dream about and means everything to me,” Erik Needleman said. “I’ve been waiting all summer to go skiing again. An opening day last weekend, a little bit of disappointment, but we’re back out here having fun.”

Friday conditions were better than many expected.

“Surprisingly good… just fun to get back on the snow,” JD Sareault said. “Pretty soft, pretty fluffy, definitely a couple of sharks you got to watch out for.”

The mountain staff are thrilled too, with more than a foot of snow at the base in the last 48 hours.

“The change in cold temps, the snowmaking that we have going, the foot or two of snow that we’ve gotten, it all points to a really positive direction,” Mt Bachelor’s Lauren Burke said. “We were able to have two lifts open this morning and are looking forward to expanding to rain in the upcoming week.”

Pine Marten Express is set to open on Saturday, and Mt Bachelor says they are working toward opening the Outback and Cloudchaser lifts soon.

That’s all good news if you plan on celebrating the season of your leaving responsibilities at a lower elevation.

“My girlfriend’s coming up here in a little bit, so she had to get out of work to come up here,” Needleman said. “It seems like everybody’s doing that today, too.”

Alpenglow, Early Riser and Red Chair are all on track to open next Friday. The new Skyliner Express 6-pack is on track to open before Christmas.