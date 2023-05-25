▶️ WATCH: Mt. Bachelor Skyliner terminal demolition

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This is the final weekend of the season for skiing at Mt. Bachelor. And it’s also the last time you’ll see the old Skyliner lift.

Mt. Bachelor released video of the demolition of the bottom terminal.

Skyliner is being replaced with a six seater lift. The resort is planning to have it ready for next season.

The mountain says it has received hundreds of requests from people wanting to have one of their old Skyliner chairs, but Bachelor says it is no longer accepting offers.

