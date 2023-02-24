Skyliner at Mt. Bachelor to close early to make way for new 6-chair lift

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor says it is set to begin construction of the new six-pack detachable chairlift Skyliner. But to have it ready for next winter, teardown of the existing lift will begin before the end of this season.

“We are scheduled to begin tear down of the existing lift on May 1, 2023,” Mt. Bachelor said in a letter to season pass holders. “The process of removing the lift will be done in conjunction with spring operations and should take approximately 1.5 months to complete.”

That means closures will begin May 1 on DSQ, Dentists Way, Lower Avalanche, Lower Cliffhanger, Skyliner Lift Line, access to the Moraine above Skyliner and the Woodward Mountain Parks situated below the West Village getback: Cannon Beach, The Point, and Lower Peace Park.

Pine Marten, Sunrise, and Summit lifts will continue to operate from May 1 until the resort closes for the season on May 28, depending on the weather. That covers about 1,500 acres of the resort’s 4,323 acre footprint. Mt Bachelor provided this map of what will be operating in May.

The current Skyliner was shut down for much of the 2021-22 season. The bull wheel on the top of the lift had failed and a new one had to be made.

Friday was also the first day of sales for Mt. Bachelor spring passes.