Mt. Bachelor opening new 6-chair Skyliner Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor says its new Skyliner Express 6-pack chairlift will make its debut Tuesday, Dec. 19. A contest will give the public a chance to win a seat on the first chair when it opens.

The ski area says there will be a “Golden Ticket Giveaway” social media contest this Sunday. The contest will be announced Saturday on Mt. Bachelor social media channels.

There will be festivities ahead of the opening Tuesday:

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.: Free burritos, coffee, hot cocoa, commemorative Skyliner Express giveaways, 50% off Deschutes 6-pack promotion – all while supplies last

8:45 a.m.: Speech by President and GM John Merriman + ceremonial ribbon cutting

8:55 a.m.: First chair, Skyliner Express opens for the season

Quick facts about Skyliner from Mt. Bachelor