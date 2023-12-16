Mt. Bachelor opening new 6-chair Skyliner Tuesday

Skyliner 6-pack chairlift test
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, December 15th 2023

Mt. Bachelor says its new Skyliner Express 6-pack chairlift will make its debut Tuesday, Dec. 19. A contest will give the public a chance to win a seat on the first chair when it opens.

The ski area says there will be a “Golden Ticket Giveaway” social media contest this Sunday. The contest will be announced Saturday on Mt. Bachelor social media channels.

There will be festivities ahead of the opening Tuesday:

  • 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.: Free burritos, coffee, hot cocoa, commemorative Skyliner Express giveaways, 50% off Deschutes 6-pack promotion – all while supplies last
  • 8:45 a.m.: Speech by President and GM John Merriman + ceremonial ribbon cutting
  • 8:55 a.m.: First chair, Skyliner Express opens for the season

RELATED: Nordic skiers: Vehicles are smashing snowpack even though roads are closed

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor re-opens to large crowds with stronger base, softer snow

Quick facts about Skyliner from Mt. Bachelor

  • Lift Type: Doppelmayr 6-CLD UNIG lift. A 6-pack high speed detachable lift 
  • The original lift was built in 1989 and is a Doppelmayr High speed quad
  • A 6-pack increases uphill capacity and the weight of the chairs improves the ability for the chair to run in windy conditions
  • Old Skyliner uphill capacity: 2400/hr  
  • New Skyliner uphill capacity: 3000/hr 
FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...