Mt. Bachelor Skyliner being torn apart to make way for new 6-chair lift

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Work is underway at Mt. Bachelor to remove the old Skyliner lift to get ready for the new 6-chair lift coming next season.

The ski area posted photos of the deconstruction work on Facebook. It says the chairs have been removed and the terminals are being gutted.

Mt. Bachelor is asking visitors to stay out of closed areas, especially by Skyliner. That’s both for public safety and so crews and get their work done.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor names new president and general manager

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor moves to spring hours; 3 lifts to close