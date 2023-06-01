▶️ Chance coming for you to score an old Mt. Bachelor Skyliner chair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor is busy at work replacing the old Skyliner with a new six-seater lift.

So what is happening to the chairs from the old lift? Well, you may be able to get your hands on one.

A Mt. Bachelor spokesperson says the chairs have been distributed around the community.

Some will remain at the mountain as backups and some will go to staff. The others were sold for $500 per chair — there are still a few dozen chairs left.

If you’re interested, it’s a lottery process Mt. Bachelor expects to share details on that process soon.

