Mt. Bachelor begins Skyliner chair lottery. Here’s how to enter.

Mt. Bachelor has opened its lottery for people who want to get their hands on one of the retired Skyliner chairlift chairs. The old lift is being replaced by a new six-seat lift, scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.

Fifty random winners in the lottery will be given the chance to buy one of the chairs for $500. The submission form can be found here. Mt. Bachelor says submissions will be taken until 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Invoices will be sent by email and must be paid within 72 hours. Payment must be made before winners come to pick up their chairs.