Mt. Bachelor names new president and general manager

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor has a new leader.

John Merriman will be the new President and General Manager at the resort, parent company POWDR announced Tuesday. Merriman comes from Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado where he serves as Vice President of Finance and Sales.

“Working with him for the past seven years, I know him to be a people-first leader who has proven experience developing high performing teams, forming successful business partnerships across organizations, and inspiring the highest caliber of customer service,”CEO of POWDR CEO Justin Sibley said in a statement. “I am thrilled he accepted this role, and our team will support his transition and success however we can.”

The news comes two months after POWDR announced John McLeod was no longer going to be Mt. Bachelor president and GM.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor general manager John McLeod moving on

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor moves to spring hours

The resort received criticism during the 2021-22 ski season when the Skyliner lift broke down and was unusable for most of the season.

The current Mt. Bachelor season is set to close on May 28. The Pine Marten, Sunrise, and Summit are the only lifts still in operation for the remainder of the season.

Mt. Bachelor is planning to open a new 6-chair Skyliner lift next season.