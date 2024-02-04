▶️ Skiers and splitboarders compete in 10th annual VertFest at Mt. Bachelor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunday, more than 100 ski and splitboard racers competed at Mt Bachelor Sunday in the 10th annual VertFest.

“VertFest is the only uphill and downhill ski race in Central Oregon,” said David Gaines with Central Oregon Avalanche Center.”Racers come out, climb Mount Bachelor and are able to ski back down as a ski mountaineering style race.”

The uphill-downhill race brought out both the elite and recreational participants, but regardless of skill level, all were encouraged to bring their best costume.

“I heard there was a costume contest, and I didn’t know what the weather was going to be like, so I kind of just brought all of my options,” Participant Catherine Quillan said.

Proceeds from the non-profit race benefit Central Oregon Avalanche Center which aims to improve safety for backcountry skiers and boarders.