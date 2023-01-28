Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol pop-up tent this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Mt. Bachelor National Ski Patrol will have a pop-up tent up on the mountain this weekend.

They will be teaching guests about safety on the slopes and how to watch out for tree wells.

There will be chances to win prizes and swag and even appearances by the Mt. Bachelor avalanche dogs.

The tent will be set up Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

