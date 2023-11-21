$50 Mt. Bachelor lift tickets to support local after school sports

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here’s a chance to get a Mt. Bachelor lift ticket for $50.

The tickets go on sale every year for a fundraiser called Ski 4 Schools, which goes toward students who participate in after school sports.

These lift tickets are valid for March 1 through the end of the ski season with no blackout dates. All of the money collected goes to the Education Foundation and Redmond School District.

There are only 500 tickets available online and they are a first-come first-serve basis.

Mt. Bachelor said the program has donated more than $200,000 since 2004 to support middle & high school students after school athletics.

