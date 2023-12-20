▶️ New 6-pack Skyliner high-speed chairlift starts spinning at Mt. Bachelor

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Tuesday was a big day on Mount Bachelor. The new 6-pack Skyliner Chairlift opened with a party and an enthusiastic crowd.

People literally danced in the lift line, everyone thrilled to get their first ride on the new Dopplemayr 6-pack high speed detachable lift.

“I’m here because my favorite lift is opening today, well, reopening,” said Maverick Price.

Did he miss it while it closed?

“Very much.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Nordic skiers: Vehicles are smashing snowpack even though roads are closed

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor re-opens to large crowds with stronger base, softer snow

Jahn Erickson said he was excited for the Skyliner lift’s quick access to the terrain park.

“Get all the buddies on the six chair lift. It’s super fast. It will be super nice,” he said.

Six lucky people got to ride the first chair by finding Golden Tickets hidden on the slopes two days before the Skyliner lift opened.

“I saw the clue on the chairlift and then I went down the half pipe below Pine Marten and, sure enough, it was right there,” said Sammy Parsons.

The 6-pack lift increases uphill capacity and the weight of the chairs improves the lift’s ability to operate in windy conditions.

“We did this almost entirely with internal labor,” said John Merriman, President and CEO of Mt. Bachelor. “I couldn’t be more proud because they were also working replacing the motor on Northwest, replacing the rope on Northwest, replacing the motor at Sunrise, the gearbox at Little Pine. It goes on and on what we were doing this summer. So proud of what these team has accomplished.”

The original four-person Skyliner lift broke down around Christmas 2021. It was repaired in 2022 but did not run long before the need for a total replacement became apparent.

The new Skyliner 6-pack ski lift increases capacity up to 600 skiers per hour.

Over the course of a seven hour operational day, that means more than 4,000 additional skiers hitting the slopes through this one chair lift.

“It’s fast,” said Ethan Esmer after his first ride up the lift. “They’ve got this cool electrical thing starting and stopping the chair that’s pretty cool. It’s just a great chair overall.”

“It’s really nice have a 6-person chair here,” said Tyler Heinlein.”Over the holidays, all the people can start going places, especially with Skyliner now open. It’s a great chair.”