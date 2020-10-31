Mt. Bachelor releases details about new online parking reservation system

New details were released from Mount Bachelor on Friday regarding how parking at the mountain will work this season.

Because of COVID-29, the resort is moving to an online parking reservation system.

All visitors, even season pass holders, will need to check-in and reserve a spot before coming to the mountain.

There are two types of reservations: advance-day bookings and week-of bookings.

Every pass holder starts with seven advance-day bookings, which is a guaranteed spot any day you want to go.

Otherwise, you can reserve spots for the upcoming week as long as spots are available.

If you reserve a spot but aren’t able to make it, you’ll have to cancel or risk losing your privileges.