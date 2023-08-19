▶️ The Mt. Bachelor Quilters’ Guild celebrate their 40th anniversary

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Mt. Bachelor Quilters’ Guild held their annual ‘Quilt Show in the park’ event Saturday at Pioneer Park.

There were over 100 quilts on display, special exhibits, as well as handmade items, fabric and books for sale.

Raffle tickets were sold for a special quilt called “the Four Seasons of Central Oregon” and was raffled off at the end of the show.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary for The Mt. Bachelor Quilters’ Guild.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Colorful quilts and ‘Hidden Stories’ displayed throughout Sisters

RELATED: ‘Best quilt show in the world’: Famous quilter wouldn’t miss Sisters show