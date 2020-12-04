▶️ Mt. Bachelor prepares for opening day on Monday

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Starting Monday, skiers and snowboarders can pack their car with gear and head up to Mt. Bachelor.

It’s the same mountain we all know and love, although many operations on Bachelor will look different this year.

“As you’re heading up to the hill, get yourself ready,” Cappozi said. “We’re urging guests to come prepared and plan to use their cars as a base camp.”

Before you hit the road, you’ll need a parking reservation.

Cappozi said if you don’t secure a reservation on the first try, keep checking the website for new openings.

“Guests on a daily basis are cancelling reservations, and in real time those become available,” Cappozi said.

The Parking Whiz app is an easy way to show your reservations to the parking attendants.

“As you approach our parking attendants to scan into the lot, we’re going to ask you to mask up and pull up your reservation,” Cappozi said. “There’s a QR barcode and all the confirmation letters. You’ll have that scanned and gain entry to the lots.”

Once you’re there, clip into your skis and head to the lift line, where social distancing and mask-wearing will be strictly enforced.

“Our approach is if you arrive together you can ride together,” Cappozi said. “The lift mazes will be larger and there will be ghost lanes between the lanes where guests are getting ready to load.”

At lunch time, eating in the lodge won’t be an option, but Bachelor will have some outdoor food carts for grab-and-go lunches.

“We encourage guests to come prepared,” Cappozi said. “Pack your lunch, go back to your car, have your lunch and re-fuel there.”

If you need to warm up, you can head into the lodge for 30 to 45 minutes. Staff will be stationed at doors to ensure buildings stay at capacity.

With all the new guidelines in place, there’s only one thing left to do: groom the runs so people can hit the slopes.

“We’ve had a ton of snow here in Central Oregon,” Cappozi said. “89 inches fell in the month of November, leaving us with a 40 inch base here to start the season.”