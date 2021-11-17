Mt. Bachelor postpones Opening Day; cites Mother Nature as a cause

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

When attempting to open its 63rd winter season, Mt. Bachelor announced Tuesday night it’s delaying its Opening Day.

Originally scheduled for November 26, the resort said it will postpone the start date due to warm temperatures and lack of snowfall.

The resort said in its update it has a new targeted Opening Day as December 3.

Any guests who pre-purchased lift tickets, rentals, or lessons before December 3 will be refunded — no guest action is required.

In addition, Mt. Bachelor will remain OPEN for Uphill Travel through Sunday, November 28.

Previously, it had planned to close the gates by the end of day on Sunday, November 21 to prep the mountain for opening.

However, due to postponement, Mt. Bachelor will close gates for Opening Day prep Sunday, November 28 end of day.

For more information, please visit its Uphill Travel Page.