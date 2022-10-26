Mt. Bachelor plans for late November opening day amid recent snowfall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Amid recent snowfall, Mt. Bachelor announced Tuesday it plans to open in just one month.

The opening date for skiing and riding was set for Friday, Nov. 25 in an email to season pass holders.

The Mt. Bachelor snow stake showed 3″ of new snow on Wednesday morning.

The mountain announced in March that its Skyliner lift, which was out of commission since the end of 2021, would be back up and running for the 2022/23 season.

This will also be the first year season pass holders and those purchasing tickets for individual activities will have the option to pay more in order to skip signing a liability waiver.

Most Central Oregonians woke up Wednesday morning to a layer of frost on the ground, and icy roads in some areas. Those in higher elevations like Sunriver and La Pine reported a dusting of snow.

The chilly day in the high 40’s will be followed by several days of warming, remaining in the high 50’s and lower 60’s for the rest of the week.