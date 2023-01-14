▶️ Mt. Bachelor boot fitter gets kudos from Outside Magazine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The latest issue of Outside Magazine gives a shout out to a boot fitter who works at Mt. Bachelor.

Mark Elling has 30 years of experience — 25 of them at Mt. Bachelor — customizing boots to give skiers the best fit and control.

We spoke with him Friday as he was softening the insole and opening up the forefoot of a customer’s ski boots.

“I’ll certainly take it (the recognition). I’ll reiterate it’s a team effort up here. All these guys do the same stuff I do. Anybody is going to have a good experience here whether they are working with me or Kevin or Binsley or Corey,” said Elling.

An Outside Magazine gear tester said Elling has “the simplest approach to fitting boots for an individual’s performance and comfort needs.”

Elling works in the Gravity Sports store inside Mt. Bachelor’s Gateway Building.