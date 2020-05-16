Mt. Bachelor reopens with social distancing requirements in place

Mt. Bachelor allowed 500 passholders to hit the slopes Saturday after the mountain’s several month closure due to COVID-19.

According to Mt. Bachelor’s website, the mountain plans to reopen from Saturday to next Sunday, May 24. All guests are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines, which include allowing no more than two guests in a chairlift. Guests must stand six feet apart from other people and are required to wear a face mask and gloves in lift lines.

Two chairlifts — Sunrise and Summit — are open to 500 passholders each day. The passholders have to reserve their spot online beforehand, with reservations opening up 36 hours in advance.

Checking in and parking has also been altered to maintain social distancing. Guests stay in their cars until they are let into the parking lot at 8:15 a.m., where they are directed to park a safe distance away from other cars. Parking lots are closed at 2:30 p.m. every day.