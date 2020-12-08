▶️ Mt. Bachelor opens with new COVID-19 measures in place

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Skiers and snowboarders were met with ideal snow conditions on Mt. Bachelor’s opening day.

“The snow is fantastic,” Leigh Capozzi, brand and marketing director for Mt. Bachelor, said. “Plenty of corduroy runs to get your curve on and then also a bit of powder on the side of the trails, which is great.”

On Monday, Mt. Bachelor began operations with new COVID-19 policies in place, including a new parking reservation system.

Several people on Mt. Bachelor said they didn’t find the new reservation system too much of a hassle.

“I got my parking reservation yesterday morning,” one skier said.

“Just as soon as they announced it,” another skier said. “Got on there and got it done.”

“We went right at 7:00 a.m. the day it opened,” another skier said.

But not everyone who wanted to make it to the mountain Monday was able to secure a parking spot.

On the Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook page, Ming T. posted Monday morning, “I bought a season pass and I can’t get a parking reservation.”

Katrina S. replied, “Same here…can’t get parking at all.”

As of Monday, Mt. Bachelor’s website shows no available parking until Jan. 19.

“Parking is a new and necessary measure for this season,” Capozzi said. “We’ve implemented our parking season to manage volume in resort. So there are days that are sold out for the season. Keep in mind that 100 percent of the capacity on any given day has not been released.”

Capozzi said if a day is full, keep checking the website, particularly the morning of between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. The mountain asks all parking reservation cancellations happen before 7 a.m.

“As we open more terrain here on the mountain, we’ll be able to release additional inventory,” Capozzi said. “As our footprint grows and guests have plenty of room to spread out, we will continue to release more reservations as we get further in the season.”

Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 on Mt. Bachelor is reserved for passholders only. The mountain opens to all guests Friday, Dec. 11.